Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Opt For Gold And White Attires For Wedding? Here's All We Know

With just hours left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, fans are beaming with curiosity to get details about the couple's D-day attires, guestlist, and more. While the wedding festivities kickstarted with the Mehendi function on Wednesday, April 13, the Kapoor and Bhatt clans were seen arriving for the Haldi ceremony today.

As the wedding preparations are underway at Kapoor's Vastu residence, a new update on Alia and Ranbir's wedding outfits has surfaced on social media. While it was earlier reported that the lovebirds will be opting for designer Sabyasachi's attires, a popular fashion Instagram account Diet Sabya has hinted that one may see a lot of 'white and gold' today.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to opt for gold & white attires for wedding?

Keeping in line with the couple's 'muted pastel' theme for the wedding, the Instagram handle of Diet Sabya saw a follower's message "You will see a lot of gold and white tomorrow." Sabya posted it with the caption, "SCOOP". Take a look.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Alia will be opting for designer Sabyasachi’s lehenga in a pink shade, while her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra will curate the dupatta she will be donning. As for the wedding, the theme is said to be 'light-toned and pastel'.

The recently held Mehendi ceremony saw Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at their stylish best in Manish Malhotra ensembles, while Neetu Kapoor opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla floral creation. Karisma Kapoor opted for a mustard Anarkali by Punit Balana. In a conversation with the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor also confirmed the wedding date and venue, while calling her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia 'the best'.

Ranbir and Alia are also gearing up for the release of their first on-screen collaboration, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.

