Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot: Couple Already Declared 'married' On Wikipedia

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grand wedding is currently underway in Mumbai. High-profiled personalities, friends from the industry and family have arrived at RK's residence Vastu to witness the couple officially tie the knot today i.e on April 14, 2022. The couple will be officially husband and wife after dating for five years.

Over the years that they dated, the duo seldom shied away from flaunting their love for each other making the fans impatient about their imminent marriage. While the duo is yet to traditionally become married, a few fans and even Wikipedia have now declared them husband and wife.

Wikipedia declares Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt married

Wikipedia has declared Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married hours ahead of their official announcement of marriage. The updated page of Wikipedia shows the duo being mentioned as each others' spouses. See the screenshots below.

Image: Wikipedia

More on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

As mentioned earlier, the grand wedding is currently in full swing at RK's residence Vastu where guests are ceremoniously arriving. From Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt to Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, the families of the bride and groom have arrived in style for the wedding. Ranbir's sister Riddhima and his mother Neetu Kapoor donned exquisite traditional attire for the wedding.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh wore coordinated pink traditional attire. More guests like the Ambani family, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Babita Kapoor and more arrived in their exquisite traditional attire for the big day.

Although visuals from the big day are flooding social media, the couple is yet to officially release pictures of their wedding. While fans anticipating Alia Bhatt's post about the wedding, a report from Bollywood Life suggested that there are rumours making rounds claiming that Ranbir Kapoor might make his social media debut soon. Moreover, the rumour suggests that his first post would be about his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Image: @RKALOOO/Instagram