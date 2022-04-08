Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: From Date To Venue, Round Up Of Things You Need To Know

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage speculations have piqued audiences' interest in recent days. While the actors haven't officially disclosed their wedding date, media reports suggest that the duo are all set to tie the knot next week. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tend to keep their romantic life away from the limelight and going by the same, it is speculated that their wedding ceremony of the Brahmastra duo will be a close-knit celebration including only family and friends. Here, we have listed down all the details about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date, venue and outfits that you need to know.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra duo will tie the knot on April 15, 2022. However, it is pertinent to note that official confirmation from the couple regarding the same is yet awaited. If the report is to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony. Haldi and sangeet functions are reportedly organised on April 14 which will be followed by their baarat on April 15.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding venue and outfits

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage ceremony will be hosted at the Rockstar actor's ancestral home in Mumbai. As for the Muhurat of the ceremony, it is reported that after the baarat on April 15, the wedding will take place in the early hours of April 16. According to Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt will adorn a Manish Malhotra designer wear, whereas Ranbir Kapoor's outfit details are not confirmed yet.

Who will attend the ceremony and is there a reception party?

As mentioned earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony will only be attended by close friends and family members. However, the couple will reportedly host a grand reception party for their peers from the Bollywood industry. Besides reception, the couple will also seemingly offer Langar at a gurudwara in Mumbai.

On Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt's manager, personal security guard and PR team were spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's residence seemingly for discussions about the grand event. It is pertinent to note that both Alia and Ranbir have maintained to stay hushed about their wedding details.

Image: Varindar Chawla