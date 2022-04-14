Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Shammi Kapoor's Wife In Attendance As Relatives Arrive

The stage is set for a grand but, strictly guarded event as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot on Thursday. Though the rituals started with the Mehendi ceremony a day before, fans waiting to see the bride and groom have not been treated with a glimpse of the star couple. All they have seen have been their duo's loved ones arriving for the ceremonies.

Apart from their immediate family, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, other celebrities like Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, their close friend and director of their first film together Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji were spotted arriving at the venue.

For their couple's rumoured haldi ceremony, which is currently underway, one of the guests was Neila Devi Kapoor, wife of late Shammi Kapoor. The legendary actor was his grandfather, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor's brother and Ranbir had even starred with Shammi Kapoor in the film Rockstar.

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi Kapoor arrives for Ranbir Kapoor's haldi ceremony

Neila Devi Kapoor was one of the celebrities who were clicked by the paparazzi on Thursday.

Director Luv Ranjan, known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, was also clicked arriving at the venue. He is working with Ranbir Kapoor on a film also starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to take their relationship, which has started on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018, forward by tying the knot on Thursday. After days of mystery, it was finally confirmed by Neetu Kapoor that the wedding was indeed happening on Thursday. The wedding ceremony is likely to take place at Ranbir's 'Vastu' residence in Bandra.

Right from the rumours of the couple opting for a gold and white, the menu consisting of Italian delicacies, and wishes from Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others, the event has become the talk of the town.