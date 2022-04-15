After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, their close family members and friends have shared several inside glimpses of the dreamy ceremony. On Thursday, the couple's photo cutting their wedding cake and raising a toast went viral on the internet. Now, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to give a sneak peek of the duo's gathbandhan ritual.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's gathbandhan photos out

In the photos, the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor can be seen helping out Ridhhima and Karisma Kapoor to tie the sacred gathbandan knot. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda are standing alongside them as a witness to the holy ritual. Speaking of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the now-married couple appear to be paying close attention to the wedding ritual as the camera captures the candid moment. Check out the photos below:

Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

A look into the couple's floral wedding cake

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cake was decorated with floral accents. In a photo from the cake cutting ceremony, the newlyweds looked extremely happy as the camera captured them togther. Take a look at it here:

Image: Instagram/@devika.advani

A toast to the good life

Bridesmaid Akansha Ranjan previously took to social media to share an inside photo of Ranbir and Alia raising a toast during their wedding ceremony. While in one photo the two clink their champagne glasses, another sees them gulping down the drink after raising the toast to leading a good life. Check out the photo below:

Image: Instagram/@akansharanjankapoor/@tanya.sg

Riddhima Kapoor welcomes Alia Bhatt into Kapoor family

Just moments after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first photos were out, Ridhhima Kapoor took to social media to warmly welcomed the former into the elite Kapoor Khandaan. She wrote a heartwarming note while resharing the duo's wedding photos. Riddhima articulated, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it". Take a look at her post here:

Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficia