Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Arrive In Style For D-day

The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood's most beloved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, will take place on April 14, 2022, that is, today. The date was officially confirmed by the groom's mother and veteran actor, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while greeting the paparazzi.

It's the time for the couple's wedding day and the stage is already set. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi arrived at the wedding venue, that is, Vastu home.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrive at Alia-Ranbir wedding

Meanwhile, Ambanis have also arrived at the grand wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amid tight security cover, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were spotted in their lavish car as they arrived at Vastu to attend the wedding. Just moments ago, their security team accessed the situation outside the wedding venue.

From Kareena to Navya Naveli; guests arrive at Vastu home

The Rockstar actor's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted at Vastu home. Bebo opted for a stunning Manish Malhotra saree which was completed with a statement maangtika, pearl jhumkas and matching necklace. Meanwhile, a potli bag complimented her entire look. More guests included Navya Naveli Nanda who opted for bright colours to attend Ranbir-Alia's wedding, her mother Shweta Bachchan was spotted donning an ivory saree.

Just like the Mehendi ceremony, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt arrived at the wedding venue together. Pooja Bhatt greeted fans with a Namaste gesture before entering Vastu. The father-daughter duo looked their best in pastel outfits.

Image: Varindar Chawla/Instagram/@AliaBhatt/Ranbir_Kapoooor