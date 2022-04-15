Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Wedding Choreographer Spills The Beans On Couple's Reception

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony that took place on Thursday, April 15. However, several media reports claim that the newlyweds will not host a reception party for their friends in the Bollywood industry. The duo's wedding choreographer, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, revealed the reason why Ranbir and Alia have said no to a reception ceremony.

No reception for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

Seemingly, the newlywed couple is extremely busy with their hectic shooting schedule. Hence, they have decided not to organise a reception party. The duo's wedding choreographer, Rajendra Singh, who goes by the name Masterji Rocks on Instagram, told Pinkvilla that there's 'no reception' as Neetu, Ranbir and Alia, all of them are working on their respective professional projects.

He hinted that there may be Puja organised a day after the wedding, however, there are no reception cards on the plan. The choreographer said, "Neetu is shooting, Ranbir is shooting, Alia is working - so today is the last. Maybe tomorrow they have some house pooja, I have no idea. But as far as I know, there is no reception." For those unaware, Rajendra Singh choreographed Mehendi hai rachne wali, Dholida, Cutie pie, Tainu leke jawa and many more songs that the Kapoor family performed at the couple's Mehendi ceremony.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to wedding reception question

After the wedding, Neetu Kapoor took a brief moment to interact with paps waiting outside Vastu. When asked about reception details, Neetu dodged the question. She said "Ab sab hogaya, abhi aap sab sojaaiye (Everything's over. Now, y'all can go to sleep)" indicating that there's no wedding reception planned by the family.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for elegant ivory Sabyasachi attires for their wedding ceremony. In a slew of photos, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Alia close as they posed for their post-wedding photos. While sharing it online, the couple released a joint statement that read,

Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia

Image: Instagram/@masterjirocks/ @aliaabhatt