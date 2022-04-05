Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Wedding Festivities To Be Held On THESE Dates In April: Report

With reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage making rounds on the internet, the couple's wedding celebration dates have been revealed. According to Pinkvilla, the Bollywood sweethearts will commence their wedding festivities in the upcoming week of April. A source close to the publication mentioned that the wedding festivities will take place from 'April 13 - 17', with functions like sangeet and Mehendi also scheduled between these dates.

The source also revealed the name of the designers that Alia Bhatt is eyeing to curate her wedding ensembles and spilled tge beans on when they will be holding a celebration for their industry friends. The Brahmastra duo, who have been dating for a while, made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations to be held between April 13 -17

The source told Pinkvilla, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families have been told to keep themselves free during this time period.

"Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration," the source iterated and maintained that the nuptials will be a family affair. The couple will throw a reception party for fellow Industry colleagues by the end of April.

Pinkvilla had earlier revealed the wedding venue, which will be Ranbir's ancestral home RK House. Their guest list is said to comprise 450 people, with wedding planners Shaadi Squad handling it. Alia's side of the family is keen on getting the duo married at the earliest owing to her maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan's health condition.

Meanwhile, they're also gearing up for the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.