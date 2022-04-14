Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Arrive For Big Day

Popular Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on April 14, 2022, and the duo's families and friends have begun making their way to the venue. The bride-to-be's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan most recently arrived at the wedding ceremony. Her sisters, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were also spotted making their way to Alia's wedding in their ethnic best.

Alia Bhatt's family arrives at the wedding location

The father of the soon-to-be bride, Mahesh Bhatt most recently arrived at his daughter's wedding in a car with Pooja Bhatt. Pooja greeted the media surrounding the car with a smile as she donned an ivory traditional outfit with gold designs. Mahesh Bhatt on the other hand wore a white kurta with intricate embroidery on the neck as he geared up for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt arrive

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also made an entry in style as she was spotted in a colourful floral outfit. She paired the outfit with the perfect matching jewellery as she arrived at Vastu for her daughter's big day. She arrived with Shaheen Bhatt, who looked glamourous on her sister's wedding day.

Ranbir Kapoor's family arrives at wedding location

The groom-to-be's family including his mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima have also now arrived at the function. Neetu Kapoor opted for a bright colourful saree as she posed for the cameras alongside Riddhima, who wore an elegant lehenga with cape sleeves.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Although the couple has remained tight-lipped about their upcoming wedding, fans can't wait to see the duo as husband and wife and eagerly await an update. Recently, Diet Sabya, a popular fashion Instagram account hinted at what the couple will wear on their big day. They mentioned that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are most likely to wear white and gold and fans can't wait to see the pictures from the royal affair. According to a report by PTI, the couple will pose for pictures after the ceremony at 7 PM and millions wait eagerly for the pictures to surface online.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor, Varinder Chawla