Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor & Others Share Unseen Pics From D-day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in the midst of their close friends and family on April 14 and made the news official on social media. Alia took to her social media account and shared the much-awaited pictures from the duo's wedding and as soon as she shared the post, wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers. Several guests and family members who attended the wedding have now begun posting unseen glimpses from the royal ceremony.

Ranbir Alia's wedding unseen pics

Karisma Kapoor headed to her social media account after the wedding and posted a sweet picture of herself with the couple. The trio was seen looking their best as they posed for the cameras. Karisma congratulated the newlyweds on their big day as she wrote, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple, wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more"

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan, who attended the Bollywood wedding on Thursday shared an adorable picture of the newlyweds clinking glasses at the event. They were seen smiling from ear to ear as they had the time of their lives surrounded by their friends and family. Some of the bride's friends also shared glimpses of the happy couple cutting a cake on their wedding day.

Riddhima Kapoor also shared several pictures from the ceremony featuring her family members as they beamed with joy on Ranbir and Alia's big day. She posed with Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Shaheen Bhatt and others. She also shared a glimpse of her and Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji dancing.

Image:Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor, @devika.advani