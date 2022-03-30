Ahead of the release of late actor Rishi Kapoor's highly-anticipated last film, Sharmaji Namkeen on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video, Bollywood celebrities have come together to pay a special tribute to celebrate the legendary actor's legacy. In the recently released video, actors like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Aadar Jain can be seen taking a retro route as they don as Rishi Kapoor's disco look in his iconic song, Om Shanti Om from Karz.

The video begins with Rishi Kapoor's original song and later it shows the other actors matching steps recalling the delightful experience. The special tribute video makes one reminisce about the evergreen Chocolate boy of Bollywood lighting up the screen once again with his charming persona. The actors from the Hindi film fraternity by making this video celebrate his stellar career and persona.

Furthermore, Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release tomorrow on the OTT platform. Many fans and followers of the iconic actor are excited to watch his film as he creates magic for the final time. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film is jointly backed by Excel Entertainment Film and Macguffin Pictures. Alongside Kapoor, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most iconic actors in the entertainment industry. His untimely demise shook the film fraternity. Even though the late actor might not be physically present today, he has left behind an unmatchable legacy with his charismatic roles. As the film inches closer to its release, his son Ranbir is leaving no stones unturned to promote his father's last film.

Recently, he was spotted at the screening of Sharmaji Namkeen with director Hitesh Bhatia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Smiling at the camera, he posed for the paparazzi and made a heart sign with his hands. Earlier before the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor shared a video and talked about how Sharmaji Namkeen is a special film. Ranbir revealed how his father was full of life and positivity and he wanted to complete the film at all costs despite his deteriorating health conditions.