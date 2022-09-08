Ranbir Kapoor Analyses Shamshera's Run At Box Office; Says 'it's About Content, Not Trend'

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film Brahmastra, made his comeback to Hindi cinema after over four years earlier this year. The actor starred in the period drama Shamshera, in which he played a double role. Amid the ongoing boycott trend against Hindi films, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera failed to impress the masses. Recently, the actor opened up on the film's failure and quipped how it was not the trend but the content that the viewers did not like.

Ranbir Kapoor and his actor wife Alia Bhatt are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple, along with film's director Ayan Mukerji, held a press meeting in Delhi and talked about the film, Hindi cinema and even the ongoing boycott trend.

According to a report by ANI, Ranbir Kapoor quipped that it is not the trend but the content that is responsible for a film's failure at the box office. Referring to his latest film Shamshera, the actor mentioned that he did not feel any negativity about the movie and dismissed the notion that boycotting the film affected its box office collection. The Sanju star further added that it is a film's content that affects its box office collection and quipped if a good film releases, people will go to watch it in theatres.

The actor said, "I'll give my own example. I don't want to speak about other films. I had a film release a month-and-a-half ago, Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity about it." He further added, "If the film didn't run at the box office, it's only because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content. If you make a good film, entertain people, of course, they will go to the cinema and watch your films. They want to feel that different emotion, connect with characters and get entertained. So, if a film doesn't work, it is not for any other reason but because the content is not good. That's what I feel is the true answer."

On Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor will star in the upcoming mythological film Brahmastra, which will mark his and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, the actor also has Animal and a romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@shamshera