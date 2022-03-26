Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Meet Designer Beena Kannan; Fans Ask 'is It Wedding Bells?'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mushy social banter often leave their followers in awe of the couple. Rumour mill has it that the duo is gearing up to tie the knot in Summer 2022. Adding fuel to the fire, the couple's latest public appearance has left their fandom even more excited for their wedding.

Wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

On Thursday, March 25, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met with the CEO and Designer of a saree couture, Beena Kannan. The fashion maverick took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with the Bollywood lovebirds, which has created a massive buzz online. It is important to note that the reason behind their meeting is still unknown. But, fans believe that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have begun shopping for their wedding in full swing. Take a look at the photo below-

Fans ask 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A slew of netizens commented on the photo asking 'Shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?)'. A user wrote, 'is it wedding bells?' another declared that the two have commenced their 'wedding shopping'. Speaking of the couple's marriage, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor haven't publicly revealed the wedding date as of yet. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the post here-

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

The plot of the movie is set in two timeframes. The story focuses on the life of a young man Shiva, who travels 3000 years back in time to unveil the mystery of his superpowers. While one-time frame features the modern time, the other is set in the pre-Mahabharatha era, where Shiva learns about Brahmastra to defeat his enemy in the present time.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt