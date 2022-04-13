Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Take 15-days Off To Complete Post-marriage Rituals; Report

On Wednesday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son's wedding to Alia Bhatt is all set to take place on Thursday, April 14. Post marriage, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to take a 15-days off to complete after-wedding rituals in a traditional Punjabi manner, as per Bollywood Life. Reportedly, a Satyanrayan puja will also be held after Alia becomes the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding plans

According to Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will fulfill all the Punjabi post-marriage rituals including Chaunka chardhana. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same from the Kapoor family is yet awaited. Meanwhile, the couple's honeymoon plans also remain under wraps as of yet. Seemingly, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shooting of his yet-untitled Luv Ranjan's next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga starrer Animal in the pipeline. Hence, details of the duo's post-marriage rituals can only be confirmed after the duo issue an official statement on the same.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony was only attended by close friends and family members including Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Akansha Ranjan and more. Speaking of the Bhatt family, in the afternoon, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were spotted entering the RK residence together. Pooja Bhatt opted for a multi-coloured traditional ensemble as she shared a contagious smile for the cameras. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt wore a white kurta set for his daughter's wedding festivities.

For the function, Soni Razdan picked a floral ethnic ensemble, meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt wore a yellow salwar suit. Shining bright, Shaheen completed her look with a statement maangtika. Just days ago, a Sabyasachi package arrived at RK residence, hence it is speculated that Alia Bhatt is likely to wear a Sabyasachi saree on her big day. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. In addition to this, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first romantic song's teaser was also released today. Titled Kesariya, the Brahmastra track has managed to win umpteen hearts on the internet. To note, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not make any public appearances today.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranbir_kapooor