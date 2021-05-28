Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Moms Neetu Kapoor & Soni Razdan Pose For Happy Group Pic

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan met for a get-together with their friends and the Amar Akbar Anthony actor shared a happy picture on her Instagram stories. The two posed with their friends and looked like Neetu and Soni enjoyed a kitty party with them at home. Both, Alia and Ranbir's families, are often spotted together during celebrations or events.

Alia Bhatt's mother and Neetu Kapoor pose for happy pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had jetted off to the Maldives after recovering from COVID-19. The duo was spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they twinned in similar ensembles. After their photos and pictures had surfaced on the internet, netizens had trolled them for running away while the nation was battling a crisis due to the pandemic. A user had written, "Coronavirus cases are increasing in India and then people like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will blame a common man for increasing positive cases. They are going to the Maldives and then will advise others to stay home." The two stars had decided to keep their holiday private and had refrained from sharing any photos or glimpses from the same. They were once again papped after they returned from their vacation.

Meanwhile, the Kapoors and the Bhatts had also celebrated Alia's birthday together. The Highway actor had shared a family pic and had written, “Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people.” In another video, Alia was cutting her cake while smiling away to glory. Boyfriend Ranbir was missing from the frame as he had tested positive.

On the work front, the two stars will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Brahmastra was all set to release in 2020, however, the movie's release date got postponed due to the pandemic

IMAGE: SONI RAZDAN/ NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

