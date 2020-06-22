Ranbir & Anushka Or Ranbir & Jacqueline: Which Pair Did Fans Love More?

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the impressive actors in Bollywood who has worked in some of the best films. Ranbir Kapoor's movies include Saawariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Roy, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and many more. Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez was much loved. On the other hand, his love-friendship zone with Anushka Sharma was also a romance much appreciated by fans. Below are further details on whose on-screen pairing with Ranbir Kapoor was more appreciated by the audience.

READ:Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Childhood Photos That Went Viral; See Pics

Anushka Sharma-Ranbir Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez-Ranbir Kapoor?

READ:Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Stars Who Will Be Seen In South Indian Films

Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The pair had a fun chemistry at the beginning which later smoothed out into a life-long friendship. The intense emotions were seen in Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's performance in this film. The film follows the life of Alizeh, an independent woman who while recovering from a breakup, meets Ayan, a musician. The two form an incredible bond and later experience love, heartbreak, and other challenges of life. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Fawad Khan. Aye Dil Hai Mushkil grossed approximately ₹223.51 crore at the box office.

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor were also seen together in films like Sanju and Bombay Velvet. In those films as well Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor charmed the masses with their distinct roles. While the film Sanju was a biopic on the life of the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Bombay Velvet was a film based on Mumbai and it's crime world.

READ:Rani Mukerji Or Karisma Kapoor: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Jacqueline Fernandez & Ranbir Kapoor

While Anushka and Ranbir were seen in many films together. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez & Ranbir Kapoor were seen in one film together. The on-screen pair was much loved in the film Roy. The film by Vikramjit Singh did not do very well at the box office.

The film has an IMDb rating of 3.3. The film follows the lives of Kabir, a casanova film-maker, who meets a London-based director, Ayesha, and falls in love with her. On the other hand, an international art thief decides to be a better person after falling for a woman. The film showcases Jacqueline Fernandez in a double role who romances both Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. The great songs and the chemistry though won the hearts of many fans. The movie grossed ₹58 crore worldwide.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.