Ranbir Kapoor And Imtiaz Ali To Collaborate For The Third Time? All You Need To Know

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor on a couple of occasions in the past and it appears that fans may see them joining forces yet again. While both the films that they have collaborated in have gained success, the duo hasn’t been seen together for quite a few years. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir and Imitiaz are currently in talks for the latter’s upcoming film project. While not much has been revealed about the project, a source has shared that Ranbir may have given Imitiaz a nod.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali to likely collaborate on their third project

As per the details in the report, Imtiaz Ali has not one but two projects that he is simultaneously working on. While one of them is the biopic on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, the other project touches on the issue of suicide and Ranbir is said to have been offered both the films. However, the actor has given his nod to only one of the films. While no contract has been signed between the two, Ranbir has reportedly given his verbal agreement.

While the project has received Ranbir’s nod, its script is yet to be finished and shall be taken off once the script is finalised and given a thumbs up by the actor. If the film eventually takes off, that will mark their third collaboration, after their previous films Rockstar and Tamaasha. They had first come together in Rockstar, which released nearly a decade ago in 2011. The film was widely praised for his songs and Ranbir got a positive response for his acting as well. Their next collaboration, Tamaasha released in 2015, which starred Deepika Padukone opposite Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on his highly anticipated film with Alia Bhatt titled Brahmastra. Directed by Ayaan Mukherji, the film has been under works for a long time, after getting delayed on multiple occasions. While the film was previously given a release date of December 4 2020, its final release date is yet to be announced. However, Ranbir will be next seen in Shamshera, which is currently set to release in June this year.

IMAGE: IMTIAZ ALI'S INSTAGRAM

