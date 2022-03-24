Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu 'became Emotional' After Watching 'Sharmaji Namkeen', Says Director

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is nearing its premiere. Just a week ahead of the film's release, the director of the movie, Hitesh Bhatia, opened up on the candid reaction of Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu upon watching Sharmaji Namkeen. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker shared that the iconic actor's family members became 'very emotional' at the screening of the film.

Here's how Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu reacted to 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

During the interaction with Pinkvilla, Bhatia revealed that Ranbir and Neetu both 'genuinely' like the movie. "They really genuinely liked the film with all their heart. They gave us a lot of love after the screening and of course they were very emotional," said the director.

This comes just days after Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his father's contribution to his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, which is heading for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. The Brahmastra star shed light on his father's deteriorating health condition and how his passing became a major hurdle for the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen. He revealed that it was at that perilous situation when Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film in his place. Ranbir said “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be one of my most-fondest memories of my father. Up there on the screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.”

Apart from Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. The plot of Sharmaji Namkeen follows the life of a retired man who unveils his passion for cooking after coming across a bunch of merry women. He sets on to achieve his desire of becoming a super chef as he faces societal prejudices and the true meaning of life.

Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in the year 2018. He underwent treatment for almost a year and successfully returned to India after that. He was hospitalized at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day from leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor’s demise came less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan.

