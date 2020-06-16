Ranbir Kapoor, Other Bollywood Actors Who Played The Character Of A Thief In Films

There have been many different genres of movies made in Bollywood that have given actors a chance to play a large variety of characters. Here are Bollywood actors who have played the character of a thief in movies. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood actors who have played the character of a thief

Roy (2015)

Ranbir Kapoor played the character of a thief in Vikramjit Singh’s Roy. The movie cast Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a successful movie-maker Kabir who meets with Ayesha and falls in love. He suffers heartbreak when she leaves him. Meanwhile, a thief named Roy undergoes a change of heart when he experiences love.

Bandhe Hath (1973)

Amitabh Bachchan played the character of a thief in O. P. Goyle’s Bandhe Hath (1973). The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Ajit, and Mumtaz as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Shyamu who is an orphan, living with his mentor and has made stealing his career. While his mentor is recuperating in the hospital, from a fracture, Shyamu decides to go straight.

Dhoom (2004)

John Abraham played the character of a thief in Sanjay Gadhvi’s Dhoom. The movie cast John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious gang of bikers who are on a robbing spree. ACP Jai gets Ali, a mechanic, to assist him in the case. With the clock ticking, it's up to them to nab the thieves red-handed.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Hrithik Roshan played the character of a thief in Sanjay Gadhvi’s Dhoom 2. The movie cast Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Uday Chopra. The plot of the film revolves around Mr A (Hrithik Roshan), a fearless thief, who steals valuable artefacts and teams up with the girl he is attracted to but who cannot be trusted. Close on their heels are three police officers trying to apprehend them.

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Aamir Khan played the character of a thief in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Dhoom 3. The movie cast Amir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Uday Chopra as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Sahir (Amir Khan), a circus entertainer trained in magic and acrobatics, who turns into a thief to take-down a corrupt bank in Chicago that ruined his father, Indian officers Jai and Ali are called to catch him.

