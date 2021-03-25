Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Perform Pooja On Their Father's 11th Prayer Meet

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram on Thursday, March 25, 2021, to share a picture of her and brother Ranbir Kapoor performing pooja on Rishi Kapoor's 11-month prayer meet. Along with the picture, Riddhima also penned a sweet note as she went on to remember her late father. On seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things sweet and positive.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the prayer meet. In the picture, she and Ranbir can be seen performing a pooja. She can be seen sporting a white kurta, while Ranbir donned an all white kurta pyjama. In the picture, one can also notice the poster of Rishi Kapoor in the background.

As soon as Riddhima shared the post online, fans went all out to pen positive and thoughtful message for the family. Some of the users shared heart and peace emojis, while some penned sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “he is always watching over you and your family”. Another one wrote, “God bless you all”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this photo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni frequently posts photos of herself and her father on her social media accounts. Riddhima Kapoor had previously posted an adorable photo of her father on her Instagram posts. The decades-old photo shows the father-daughter duo looking right at the camera as the actor holds his baby close to him in a hug. Along with this adorable picture, Riddhima added a red heart emoji to the top of the picture. Take a look at the adorable picture.

Rishi Kapoor's death

On March 25, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Randhir Kapoor, his brother, had stated that he was having difficulty breathing and speaking. The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The veteran actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been receiving treatment in the United States for nearly a year. Rishi Kapoor rose to prominence as a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker, for which he received a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

Promo Image Courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

