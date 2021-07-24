'Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt's 'Shamshera' Deserves A Big-screen Outing': Karan Malhotra

Over the past year, numerous big-budgeted projects in Bollywood were harshly hit by the prevailing constraints of the ongoing pandemic. One such film is renowned director Karan Malhotra's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, titled Shamshera. After working quietly for a couple of years, the director finally voiced his opinions on his forthcoming movie.

Karan Malhotra on 'Shamshera'

Since the movie's announcement in 2018, the Shamshera director remained tight-lipped about the details of his forthcoming Magnum Opus. After facing numerous complications while filming and post-production, the director is diverting from the OTT route to release his highly-anticipated action drama. Addressing the same, Karan Malhotra firmly stated that Shamshera deserved theatrically release.

Pic Credit: ANI

Currently, busy giving finishing touches to his upcoming movie, Malhotra spoke to Mid-Day and expressed his desire to create a true Hindi film that everyone would enjoy on the big screen. Giving a brief sneak peek into Shamshera, Malhotra revealed that it is a 'visual extravaganza with complex human emotions'. The Shamshera director stated that his movie deserves to be on the big screen, as a part of the traditional cinematic experience. Speaking on the release date of his movie, the director admitted that the team is waiting for the situation to improve in order to release it in a grand way.

More on 'Shamshera'

Featuring an ensemble of notable actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, where the former will play the titular role along with a double role. Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist meanwhile Vaani Kapoor will play a sought-after travelling performer. Talking about his team, Karan Malhotra referred to Ranbir Kapoor as a 'generation-defining actor' while promised the fans to watch out for Sanjay Dutt's surprising avatar.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has several films lined up for releases such as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Animal and an untitled action film alongside Ajay Devgn. Sanjay Dutt will appear in the highly anticipated K.G.F: Chapter 2 as the main villain. Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

IMAGE- RANBIR KAPOOR & SANJAY DUTT'S IG

