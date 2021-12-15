Ranbir Kapoor Answers 'When Will He Marry Alia?' At Brahmastra Poster Launch Event

After keeping fans awaiting eagerly for almost a year, makers of the upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra have finally unveiled the motion poster of the film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the much-awaited film features actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, during a motion poster launch event today, Ranbir, Alia, and filmmaker Ayan interacted with the fans as they dropped the first look of the poster featuring Ranbir.

Ranbir Answers 'When' will he marry Alia

During a fun 'Question and Answer' round in a YouTube Live stream, Ranbir Kapoor answered one of the questions by a fan that 'When he marry Alia Bhatt?' Responding to the question, Ranbir laughs and questions Alia, "Havent we seen a lot of ppl gtg married in the last year?"

The actor's response hints that the couple may just be getting officially hitched next year, but no official announcement has been made. The crowd went berserk as they saw Alia smiling at Ranbir's answer.

While the film faced several delays in its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the director is keeping them entertained with regular updates. Previously, Ayan had treated fans with the announcement of the motion poster which is slated to release today at 5 pm. The poster showed the silhouettes of a person who is assumed to be Ranbir with a strong voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan.

'BRAHMASTRA': 9 SEPT 2022 IN CINEMAS... While on #Brahmastra, the much-awaited biggie arrives on the BIG SCREEN on 9 Sept 2022... The FIRST PART of the *3-part film franchise* will release in *five* #Indian languages: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada... In #3D. pic.twitter.com/rmcElknBMs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2021

Image: Varinder Chawla