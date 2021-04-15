Ranbir Kapoor Asks Paps 'Aap Log Ka Lockdown Nahi Hai?' As He Was Spotted Outside Clinic

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at a clinic in Khar, Mumbai, with his mother Neetu Kapoor after recovering from COVID-19. On Thursday, the mother-son duo paid a visit to the Khar-based clinic separately and patiently posed for the paparazzi who were waiting for their arrival before heading into the premise. In a video of the Sanju actor that surfaced on social media, he could be seen expressing his concern for their safety amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state as he asked them, "Aap logo ka lockdown nahi hai?".

Ranbir Kapoor urges the paps to maintain "social distancing"

Ranbir Kapoor had made headlines after he successfully recovered from COVID-19. The 38-year-old contracted coronavirus a couple of days after resuming the shoot of his highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra. Post-recovery, he has been spotted in the city multiple times and earlier today, Ranbir and his mother were snapped by the paparazzi outside of a clinic in Khar.

As the Bollywood star stepped out of his car, his first question for the paps was that isn't everyone, including them, asked to stay safe at home amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. In the viral video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor could be seen getting out of his luxury four-wheeler and asking the paps, "Aap Log Ka Lockdown Nahi Hai?" To this, the photographers responded saying their work was still on.

Soon after hearing the same, Ranbir gushed, "Kyu?" Ahead of heading into the clinic, he also urged everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines. He was seen sporting an oversized grey t-shirt over olive-green cargo pants and matching sneakers along with a dark-blue cap and a grey face mask.

Take a look:

Soon after Ranbir Kapoor's photos and videos from his recent visit to a clinic surfaced online, they were quick to catch everyone's attention on social media and also went on to make headlines. Meanwhile, earlier last month, mom Neetu Kapoor had shared Ranbir's health update with fans on her Instagram handle and had revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing a picture of her beloved son, Neetu wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions". Later, his ladylove Alia Bhatt had also revealed testing positive for the novel virus. However, the love birds have now recovered.

Promo Image Source: Manav Manglani Instagram