Ranbir Kapoor Attends Birthday Party Of Alia Bhatt's Grandfather With Family, See Pic

On June 16, 2021, Alia Bhatt's grandfather turned 93, and Alia Bhatt's family was joined by the Kapoor Family as they celebrated his birthday. Interestingly, in one of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's stories put up on her Instagram handle, we got a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor. He can be seen photobombing her sister's photo as she posed with the birthday boy. It was a glimpse that not everyone got to catch since he appears to be really small in the photo. Catch the photo with Ranbir Kapoor right here:

Alia Bhatt's grandfather's birthday

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Alia Bhatt were seen at the bash. Alia Bhatt's family was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Wishing her grandfather, Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram stories "Happy 93 my inspiration. Love you gamps." The birthday bash seemed to be a close affair with only the two families present there.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating began to stir up when the two signed the Ayan Mukherjee directorial Brahmastra, which is reportedly a three-part film. Soon they made appearances at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding where they were seen together. Alia Bhatt then reaffirmed that they were dating when she took to Instagram and posted a picture of him on his birthday to wish the Jagga Jasoos actor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's family are often seen hanging out together on occasions like these.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt has two films lined up for her, which will be released in 2021. She is currently filming for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biopic based on the life of Gangubai. Apart from this, she is also filming for her first Telugu film called RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. She is also currently filming for the Ayan Mukherjee directorial Brahmastra which has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has finished filming for Shamshera, where he plays a double role. The movie is being directed by Karan Malhotra and stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor alongside Ranbir. He is also filming for a Luv Ranjan film, the details for which are not known yet, and is scheduled to release in 2022.

