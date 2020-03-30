Ranbir Kapoor's 'Besharam': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Besharam is helmed by Abhinav Kashyap. Released in 2013, it stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Pallavi Sharda in the lead roles. This action-comedy flick garnered mostly negative views from critics. Moreover, it was declared a flop by Box Office India. Besharam revolves around a thief, Babli (Ranbir Kapoor), who is brought up in an orphanage. His magnetic personality attracts everyone he meets.

But when he falls in love with a beautiful girl, Tara (Pallavi Sharda), she humiliates him. Later on, he steals a car and sells it before getting to know that it belonged to Tara. Therefore, he accompanies her to Chandigarh, where the truth unravels. In his defense, Babli reveals that he steals only to support orphanage children. Tara's heart melts and she forgives him. They start their journey to get the car back.

Besharam is loaded with hilarious moments. Moreover, the way the duo gets tangled in their web will give you barrels of laughter. So, we have compiled some of the most interesting trivia about the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam: Trivia

1. Shahid Kapoor as Babli

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor was originally cast as Babli. However, he dropped out of the movie. Eventually, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Babli in the film.

2. Kapoor family shares screen space

Ranbir Kapoor shared the screen space for the first time with his parents in Besharam. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor portray Inspector Chulbul Chautala and Head Constable Bulbul Chautala, respectively. Moreover, they also adopt Babli by the end of the movie.

3. Ranbir Kapoor’s Dabangg

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor called Besharam his Dabangg, in an interview. Additionally, both the films are directed by filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap. Moreover, the actor who plays Sonakshi Sinha’s brother in Dabangg plays Kapoor’s friend in Besharam.

