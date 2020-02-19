Ranbir Kapoor's Best Films In Which He Played The Role Of An Ambitious Young Man

Ranbir Kapoor is among the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Since his debut film, Kapoor has showcased his finesse in his versatile roles. He has starred in various commercially successful flicks. Ranbir Kapoor has always stunned us by exceeding our expectations. With all that said, here we have compiled some of his best films in which he played the role of an ambitious young man.

Here are Ranbir Kapoor’s best roles as an ambitious person:

1. Kabir from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir Thapar is an ambitious, happy-go-lucky and passionate young man. His desire to build a career in photography is visible in his eyes. He leaves his friends and family without hesitation. Kabir moves abroad to fulfill his dreams. In the initial part of the film, he reveals that he wants to run, fall and not stop. He listens to his heart amid external conflict.

2. Harpreet from Rocket Singh

When Harpreet Singh Bedi’s honesty brings him a demotion, he forms his own company, Rocket Sales Corporation, while working in another company. Keeping his values in mind, Singh understands the importance of good customer service over bribery. He treats everyone equally, including the one who serves tea in the office. Harpreet also gets humiliated and kicked out by his bosses at AYS. But this does not stop him from working harder and building back his venture.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Iconic Characters Of All Time

3. Sid from Wake Up Sid

Sid Mehra has never held responsibilities for his actions or his father’s hard-earned money. He is a rich guy who skips college with his buddies and makes irrational purchases. However, his love interest helps him to get a hold on his expenses and life. Sid transforms into a hardworking young lad, who strives for a simple job and sticks with his decision, despite several problems.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Best Performances As A Young And Carefree Lad

4. Prem from Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

Prem is a careless and irresponsible man who falls in love with a gorgeous Christian woman. He completely changes for Jenny. Once a freeloader, he starts valuing the importance of money by finding a job at a sweet shop. Besides being ambitious, he also selflessly helps Jenny by reuniting her with her love interest.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Best Pictures With His Co-stars You Should Check Out Right Away

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Selfies With Nick Jonas; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.