Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Pictures From Ad Shoot Takes Over Internet; Check Them Out

Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from the sets of his recent ad shoot were shared on one of his fan pages on social networking sites this Saturday. The picture has a dapper-looking Ranbir Kapoor wearing a white t-shirt and blue jacket. The BTS pictures from the ad shoot have reportedly gone viral amongst the fans of the actor. Here's the picture.

Check Ranbir Kapoor's latest pictures:

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, is reportedly busy with Ayan Mukerji's superhero flick- Brahmastra. Amid his tight shooting schedule, the actor shot for an ad for a leading mobile brand.

The pictures from Ranbir Kapoor's ad shoot went viral on social media. Dressed in a semi-casual attire, Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen interacting with the crew members of the ad shoot in the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The upcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, among others in pivotal roles. The movie touted to be a superhero flick is reported to hit the marquee in December 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Ranbir Kapoor also has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, is reported to be set in the pre-independence era. Thereafter, Ranbir Kapoor has Luv Ranjan's untitled film, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

