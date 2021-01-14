Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Lohri sans family in Delhi amid shooting; fans shower love

Celebrations of harvest festivals are currently underway in various parts of the country and the celebrities of the film industry were not far behind. One of the stars to celebrate the occasion was Ranbir Kapoor, who marked the event in Delhi. Pictures and videos of the actor from the gathering surfaced on social media.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Jersey In The Background? Alia Bhatt's Picture Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Lohri

In posts that have surfaced on fan clubs, Ranbir Kapoor was seen dressed in a jacket, jeans, checkered shirt and a mask. He was seen posing with some guests.. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani star even lit the bonfire, one of the important rituals of the festival that signifies the passing of the Winter Solstice.

Netizens were impressed with the visuals, though he was seen without his family. While many showered their love on Ranbir, while some were curious to know why actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt was not a part of it.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor To Be Boney Kapoor's Son In Luv Ranjan's Next? Reports

Previously, many other stars of the film industry had conveyed their wishes for Lohri and other festivals like Pongal, Sankranti and more.

Ranbir Kapoor on professional front

Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting in Delhi for Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan’s next. The movie also star Shraddha Kapoor. The lead duo had been recently snapped leaving from the Mumbai airport for the shoot.

Before this, Ranbir Kapoor had made headlines for the announcement of the movie Animal, where he is paired opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie is being directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Two others film, Brahmastra and Shamshera are likely to release this year.

READ: Viral Pics Of Ranbir-Alia, Kartik-Janhvi & Kiara That Grabbed All Eyeballs This Week

READ: When Ranbir Kapoor's Request For A Picture Was Turned Down By Natalie Portman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.