Ranbir Kapoor Covers Baby Girl's Face As He Takes Daughter, New Mommy Alia Bhatt Home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, confirming the same via a joint statement on social media. Alia has now been discharged from the medical facility and was spotted taking the newborn home alongside Ranbir today, November 10. During their stay in the hospital, the couple was frequently visited by their family members, including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and more.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt papped leaving the hospital with their baby girl

In videos and pictures shared by paparazzi handles, the couple could be seen exiting the hospital with their newborn. Their security personnel also drove away photographers who tried to get a glimpse of their baby girl. In order to keep the baby away from the media glare, Ranbir could be seen holding her closely in his arms and covering her face as the paparazzi tried to click a photo of the newborn.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released an official statement on social media following the birth of their baby girl on November 6. The couple stated that they're 'officially bursting with joy' after the arrival of their firstborn. "And in the best news of our lives:- our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE Alia and Ranbir," the announcement read.

In an earlier conversation with PTI, Ranbir shared his thoughts on embracing fatherhood. "I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give… These are the only adjectives I can use," he mentioned.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year in April. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Bhatt will also be reuniting with Ranveer Singh for Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)