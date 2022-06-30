Ranbir Kapoor Credits Deepika For Intense 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' Scene; Calls Her 'veteran'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. While the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, he is also excited to become a father soon. However, during Shamshera's promotions, the actor recently talked about Deepika Padukone and lauded her for how far she has come in her career. He also credited Deepika for bringing the intense emotions in the song Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha.

Ranbir Kapoor recently had a chat with Brut India, where he talked about Deepika and her work. Talking about the famous scene from the song Agar Tum Saath Ho from their 2015 film Tamasha, the actor mentioned how it was Deepika Padukone whose performance brought life to the scene. He added that it was a reactive scene and the viewers could feel the pain in it.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because she really, you really felt pain and because of that it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing she was reacting and what she was doing I was reacting."

Ranbir Kapoor further mentioned that he always has a "good time" working with Deepika Padukone as they both started their careers at the same time. He said that Deepika has "grown so much" as an actor, adding, "We did our second film together called Bachna Ae Haseeno. When I worked with her again in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth."

Ranbir further mentioned that he was impressed by Deepika Padukone and by the time he began working with her in Tamasha, she was a "veteran." Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm as they announced their pregnancy on June 27, 2022. Taking to her Insatgram, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor in a hospital as they looked at their baby on a monitor. Sharing the photo, the Heart Of Stone star penned, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, and even Gal Gadont sent love to the couple.

