Ranbir Kapoor's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor is an Indian film actor and producer whose impact on the industry is noticeable in Bollywood. He started his career as an assistant director and later got the opportunity to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. Since then, he has been doing movies from various genres that include movies like Barfi, Tamasha, Rocket Singh, and Rockstar. He has given the audience a set of critically acclaimed movies, but some of them have not lived up to their expectations at the box offices. Here are some of Ranbir Kapoor’s critically acclaimed movies that didn’t do well at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor movies:

Tamasha (2015): 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Tamasha is about a man's journey who has lost his edge in attempting to follow socially acceptable societal norms and regulations. The film is based on the main theme of self-loss that occurs when trying to discover yourself. The film collected a total of ₹68,55,50,000, which is a flop in terms of box office collection.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009): 86% rating on rotten tomatoes

Ranbir Kapoor can be seen as a graduate, Harpreet Singh Bedi, who becomes a salesperson. He plans to run a parallel business without his boss's knowledge after being trolled and questioned by his peers and boss. The film managed to collect ₹ 20,18,75,000, which is a below-average performance in terms of box office collections.

Wake Up Sid (2009): 75% rating on rotten tomatoes

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sid, who is a spoiled young adult living in Mumbai on his father’s expense. Sid experiences a change in his lazy ways when he meets a woman at a party who inspires him to mature and "wake up". The film managed to collect a total of ₹ 27,94,50,000, which is a below-average performance in terms of box office collection.

