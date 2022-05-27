A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor playing with a toddler went on viral on social media. Fans could not help but swoon over the video as the Sanju actor was seen adorably handling the kid in his arms and kissing him. While the internet was in awe of the actor, his wife Alia Bhatt was not too far behind.

Recently, she took to her social media to reshare the video with an endearing caption. Her reaction was enough to stir up social media as fans started expressing their excitement to see the star couple starting their own family someday.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's viral video

On May 27, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram to repost the video on her story. She uploaded the story with the caption, ''Okay. This video is full vibe,'' along with a crying emoji.

It was not long before that fans started sharing her response on Twitter. One fan tweeted, ''Omggg alia is in awwww seeing her husband with kids can't wait to see you having childrens, i will be the most happiest,'' while another fan left a hilarious tweet by writing, ''BEHEN. YOU MARRIED THE MAN. Can you leave some of the fangirling to us, please?!''

More on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

After dating for a couple of years, the duo got married on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Their wedding was a secretive affair and they only confirmed their nuptials via a social media post of official pictures as newlywed. While sharing the picture, they wrote, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.''

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture Darlings also starring Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma is all set to arrive on Netflix. She is also currently filming an international project with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy filming Animal alongside Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The duo is also gearing up for the release of their long-gestating Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which is set to open in theatres in September this year.

Image: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse/Instagram/@aliaabhatt