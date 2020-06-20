Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Nearly Freezed While Shooting For 'Khuda Jaane'; Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor starred in Siddharth Anand's film Bachna Ae Haseeno, along with actors Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Manisha Lamba in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a playboy who is known for breaking hearts. But when his true love rejects him, he sets out to ask forgiveness from his ex-lovers.

Bachna Ae Haseeno was one of the highest-grossing films of that year and the soundtrack of the film had become very popular back then, especially the song Khuda Jaane. Watch the making of this song, to know how the entire song came together.

Making of the song Khuda Jaane

Khuda Jaane song from Bachna Ae Haseeno features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The song was shot at various different locations in Italy. Apart from the soundtrack, fans also loved the exotic locations where the song was shot. Director Siddharth Anand mentioned that the song was difficult to shoot and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor put in most efforts in making the song beautiful.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, shared about his experience while shooting for Khuda Jaane, saying that this was the first song in which he was seen so intimately close to a woman. He also shared about this one scene, in which he stood on top of a rock, and was asked to do poses. Although the shot was fantastic, but the latter was really scared while shooting.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor also shared that they were really angry while shooting for one scene for the song in which they were made to stand in freezing cold water."Please appreciate that shot because it was freezing cold'', Deepika Padukone added, chuckling.

Siddharth Anand said the song has a haunting melody and that it would attract anyone and make them listen to it over and over again. Speaking about the location, Siddhart Anand said that the entire team hunted really hard to find a location to shoot the song. The entire song is shot at beautiful locations in Italy and that added beauty to the soundtrack.

