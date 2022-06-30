Ranbir Kapoor Discusses His Equation With Kids, Confesses How He Is 'close To Children'

Ever since couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced pregnancy news, fans have been gushing to social media while looking out for more updates. Ahead of embracing fatherhood, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his equation with kids and how he has been preparing to be a good parent.

On June 27, 2022, Alia had announced pregnancy and had left the entire nation stunned. For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. While announcing her pregnancy, the 2 States actor wrote, "Our baby...coming soon (sic)." Now, during an interaction with Mashable, Ranbir got candid about his thoughts on kids.

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his equation with kids

The actor who has grown up with his cousins like Aadar and Armaan, and niece Samaira, told the magazine, how he has always been close to children and how much he is fond of them. Believing in the fact that he could be a good father, Ranbir said, "I would like to believe I am. I don’t know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousins brothers Armaan, and Aadar, were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me, and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them."

The actor who shares a great bond with Samaira, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter who stays in Delhi, said how the two got along while she was young. The little who is 11 now, has become more shy and reserved, however, the Tamasha star claimed he is close with children and that he wants to be the cool uncle.

Sharing that he wants the kids to call him RK instead of an uncle, Ranbir said, "I have a niece called Samara who’s 11 now, and she is a little shy, she also lives in Delhi, but during her growing up years, we were quite close. Now she’s in that awkward age where boys are a bit...But I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle but I don’t like to be called uncle. I tell them 'Call me RK' because I don’t give an uncle tag...there's a little bit of distance so that people think I'm cool. RK has got a ring to it and also I don't want people to think I'm old. Just call me RK."

Apart from this, Ranbir in the same interview had also confessed how he wants his children to play soccer as they grow up. For the unknown, apart from acting, Ranbir also plays football as a part of the celebrity club and had previously jetted off to Dubai for a match as well.



IMAGE: Instagram/ranbir__kapoor82