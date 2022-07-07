Ranbir Kapoor 'excited' To Start Parenthood With Alia Bhatt; Says 'always Wanted Children'

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are inching closer to embracing parenthood, with the dad-to-be recently revealing he's 'extremely excited' to embark upon the new journey. The Shamshera star, who tied the knot with Alia in April this year, noted that the couple has been vocal about having children since the beginning of their romance. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ranbir mentioned that he 'can't wait' for the newest member of the Kapoor clan.

Ranbir Kapoor says he's 'extremely excited' to start parenthood with Alia Bhatt

"Alia and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met and fell in love. I’ve always wanted children. And she wants children," Ranbir mentioned and continued, "To start a new chapter in life... I am extremely excited about that, I can’t wait.”

Alia announced her pregnancy later last month by giving a sneak peek of her sonography session where Ranbir accompanied her. In the caption, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote, "Our baby .. coming soon (sic).”

The couple is currently busy with their respective work commitments, with Alia currently in London for shooting her Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir is busy promoting his forthcoming period drama Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on July 22, 2022. Apart from this, they are gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, which also has actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The sci-fi adventure film will release on September 9.

Alia Bhatt pens gratitude note following pregnancy announcement

Shortly after making her pregnancy announcement, Alia dropped an unseen glimpse of her and Ranbir alongside a brief message thanking their well-wishers. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you (sic)."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)