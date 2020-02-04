'Barfi!' To 'Tamasha', Here're Ranbir Kapoor's Films With 7+ Rating On IMDb

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has mesmerised the audience with his acting skills. Though many of his films did an average business at the box-office, his fandom is increasing with each of his releases. Despite the performance of his films, Ranbir Kapoor has always managed to bagged appreciation and praise from the critics for his work. Her is a list of a few of his films that boated 7+ ratings on Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Ranbir Kapoor's movies with more than 7 ratings on IMDb

Barfi!

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi! released in 2012. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Ileana D'Cruz. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Curz, the rom-com also features Priyanka Chopra in the lead cast. The film unfolds the story of three young individuals, who learn that love can not be defined according to what society thinks is acceptable or normal. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor has essayed a character of a verbally impaired boy.

Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju released in 2018. The biography-drama was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Ranbir Kapoor played the character of actor Sanjay Dutt, whereas, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Diya Mirza, and Manisha Koirala among the others played pivotal characters. The film narrates the life journey of Sanjay Dutt that how and which incident molded his life.

Wake Up Sid

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor-director duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, joined hands for Dharma Production's 2009 release, Wake Up Sid. Konkana Sen Sharma essayed the female lead character, whereas, Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak played the other significant characters in the film. The rom-com drama revolves around a lazy rich boy, who changes his life approach after meeting a hard-working woman in a party.

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Ranbir Kapoor's films are mostly delicate and dynamic in terms of the subject. His film, Rocket Singh: The Salesman Of The Year released in 2009. The Shimit Amin directorial was a debacle at the box-office. But the film has 7.5 ratings on IMDb. The film is about a fresh graduate guy, who tries to set down in the work culture and also wants to follow his heart at the same time.

Tamasha

The Bachana Ae Haseeno lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone collaborated the third time for Tamasha. The Imtiaz Ali directorial released in 2015. The director's craftsmanship and the lead actor's portrayal of their characters earned praise from the critics. The film highlights the struggles an individual goes through to live a balanced life. The film also talks about how humans are turning into a machine, who follows a particular pattern set and designed by society.

