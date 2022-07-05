Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Abs In Pics From 'Shamshera' Promotions; Internet 'can't Keep Calm'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera and recently clicked a few pictures as he promoted the film. The actor donned a red suit as he looked dapper in the pictures, which set the internet ablaze. He also struck a few poses with his co-star Vaani Kapoor, who looked stunning in black.

Ranbir Kapoor at Shamshera promotions

The Bollywood star leaned against a blue car as he wore a contrasting colour and flaunted his abs in a red suit. Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share the pictures online, and fans have gone gaga for the actor's look. Ranbir wore two gold chains and sunglasses in the pictures, and fans have been hailing their 'man-crush'.

Have a look at the pictures here

Fans fells in love with the actor's look as they hailed him in the comments section of the post. They flooded the comments with fire and heart emoticons and wrote, "Alia is one lucky girl". They called the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor the 'hottest' star, as they could not keep calm after the pictures surfaced online. They were 'absolutely stunned' by the pictures and were in awe of his abs as well.

Ranbir Kapoor was also seen flaunting his chemistry with his co-star Vaani Kapoor as the duo posed for some sizzling pictures together. Vaani looked stunning in a black dress with several cut-outs and sheer potions, that took it to the next level. She and Ranbir gazed into each other's eyes and held each other close as they gave the camera an intense look.

Shamshera release date

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles, Shamshera will get its grand premiere on July 22, 2022. The film will be set during British rule and will follow a dacoit tribe, who is determined to fight for their rights. The Shamshera trailer featured multiple layers of Ranbir Kapoor's character. He was first introduced as a young playful dacoit and then went on to become a fierce leader and protector of his tribe.

Watch the Shamshera trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_, @yrf