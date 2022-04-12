Ranbir Kapoor Gets Clicked With Crew Member On Luv Ranjan's Film Set Amid Wedding Rumours

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has piqued fans' curiosity, with many scouring social media to get updates on their nuptials. While several reports suggest that the Brahmastra duo will get married in an intimate affair on April 14, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Amid all the speculations, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film.

Kapoor, who will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic comedy-drama, recently obliged a crew member with a selfie. The unseen glimpses from the set were shared by a fan page, where Ranbir can be seen clad in a light blue shirt and grey cap.

Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked with crew member on Luv Ranjan's film set

The trail of pictures shared by a fan account show Ranbir shedding smiles with a crew member as other members onboard Ranjan's project work in the backdrop. It was widely reported that the Barfi star was staying in the city's greater suburbs in close quarters to the shoot location, to avoid getting under the paparazzi's radar.

Meanwhile, Alia was also spotted leaving her house for the first time amid marriage reports. The actor opted for a simple white t-shirt for her outing which was matched with black sunglasses.

According to various media reports, the lovebirds will be getting hitched on April 14 at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu, Bandra. A source told the publication that the intimate affair will comprise only 45-50 people, including the duo's close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia will be opting for a Sabyasachi lehenga in a pink shade, while her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra will curate the dupatta she will be donning. After their intimate nuptials, the couple will be throwing a party for their friends on April 16. It will have 80-100 people in attendance.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, which will mark their first on-screen outing. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Divyendu Sharma among others. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

