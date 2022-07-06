Ranbir Kapoor Gives Adorable Reaction As Paparazzi Congratulate Dad-to-be; Watch

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently made headlines after his wife, actor Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce that the couple is expecting their first child. Fans, followers and friends of the duo from the film industry showered the couple with immense love and blessings as they geared up to enter a new phase of their lives as parents. Ranbir was recently spotted promoting his film in Mumbai, where he got surrounded by the paparazzi. The mediapersons congratulated him on the good news, to which he had an adorable reaction.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi congratulating him on Alia's pregnancy

The dad-to-be was seen promoting his much-awaited film Shamshera and interacted with the paparazzi gathered at the location. They surrounded him and congratulated as he was going to become a father soon. The actor smiled from ear to ear and thanked them for their wishes. The Rockstar star then blew a flying kiss in their direction and spoke to them saying, "Tu mama bann gaya, Tu chaacha bann gaya" (You have become an uncle). The actor was also asked if he had a message for Ranveer Singh as it was his birthday and he said, "What a super guy, happy birthday"

Watch the video here

Alia Bhatt pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on June 27 to share the exciting news of her pregnancy with her fans and followers. She shared a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from the hospital, as they were looking at the ultrasound image of their baby on a monitor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned the picture, "Our baby ….. coming soon" and wishes began to pour in from fans and friends of the actors from the industry.

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera

The actor will soon be seen in the Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera, which is set to release on July 22. The film will see the actor sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and will be set during British rule. The trailer introduced Ranbir Kapoor's character as a young dacoit, who later goes on to become the leader and protector of his tribe.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor, @aliaabhatt