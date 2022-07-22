Ranbir Kapoor is touted as one of the finest actors in the B-town industry and the 39-year-old has proved his mettle in acting by taking up roles in films like Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar and more. As the actor is looking forward to shattering all stereotypes with his next film, Shamshera, a period action drama produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, he recently went candid about his love-hate relationship with the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he gave a hard time to the paparazzi

According to a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor talked about the pap culture and recalled how the paparazzi used to hide outside his house with cameras 24/7. While reflecting on their love-hate relationship, he mentioned that they were exposing his secrets therefore he decided to play hide-and-seek with them. Ranbir further revealed how he used to give them a hard time by sneaking out from the backdoor of his house while asking his driver to take the car in front of the paps.

Ranbir said, “I used to have them hide outside my house. There were capers outside my bungalow and they used to be hiding there with their cameras on 24*7. They used to follow me. I have a love-hate relationship with them. I feel like they are exposing my secrets, so I should also play hide and seek with them. I also try and give them a really hard time. I’ll say ‘gaadi yaha park karo, main peejhe se nikal jata hu (park the car here and I will sneak out from the backdoor)’ and they have been waiting for hours. If they are s******g me over, I can s***w them over.”

Furthermore, the Shamshera actor asserted that he will sit down with the paps and have a conversation with them and hoped that they will understand. “I think I am going to have a conversation, I will sit down with them. They are lovely people, if you sit down with them and say something which means something to you, I think they will understand,” he added.

(Image: PTI)