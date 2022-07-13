Ranbir Kapoor Grooves To Shamshera Song 'Ji Huzoor' With Mom Neetu, Vaani Kapoor; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022. The actor recently arrived on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to promote the film and was spotted with his mom, Neetu Kapoor and his co-star, Vaani Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor has now taken to her Instagram account to share a foot-tapping video of herself and her son grooving to the popular Shamshera song Ji Huzoor.

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Shamshera song Ji Huzoor

In the clip that Neetu Kapoor shared online, she was seen sharing the stage with her son, Vaani Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The four of them stood in a line as they perfected the steps of Ji Huzoor. The audience cheered them on as they danced on the Dance Deewane Juniors stage during the semi-finals.

Vaani Kapoor donned a shimmering pink outfit as she shared the stage with her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, who kept it casual in a grey kurta, with which he wore a silver jacket. Neetu Kapoor on the other hand looked elegant in a green and black dazzling saree as she grooved with her son. The comments section of the post hailed the mother-son duo as they danced together and sent them heaps of love.

Watch the video here

Neetu Kapoor also took to her social media account to share a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The group could be seen smiling from ear to ear as they posed for the picture. Fans were over the moon to see the popular celebrities in the same frame. Neetu captioned the picture, "Shamshera in the house".

Shamshera release date

The much-awaited period drama will hit the big screens on July 22, 2022, and fans can't wait to see Ranbir on screen after a long gap. The film has been set during British rule and will be about a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence. Ranbir will also be seen playing a dual role in the film, which will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54