Ranbir Kapoor Hilariously Reacts To Paparazzi Who Tells Him 'shaadi Mein Milte Hai'; Watch

Members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, his mother and actor Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and Randhir Kapoor attended a special screening of the late Rajiv Kapoor's last film, Toolsidas Junior, which was held in Mumbai on Thursday. The screening was hosted by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Ranbir Kapoor gives a savage reply to a paparazzi

After the screening got over, Ranbir Kapoor was clicked interacting with filmmaker Ashutosh and Bhushan. As he was making his way out of the theatre, a paparazzi jokingly told him, "Bye RK, shaadi mein milte hain (see you at the wedding)." To which, Ranbir was quick enough to ask, "Kiski (whose wedding)," and left the theatre without even looking back. However, the paparazzi can be seen yelling, "Luv (Ranjan) sir ki."

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend on February 20. The filmmaker will be wrapping up his forthcoming projects post his wedding. The Bollywood director is known for films like Pyar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Luv will have a destination wedding, which will be attended by their family and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities began on Friday.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt since 2018, and fans are expecting them to announce their forthcoming nuptials soon. The couple was considering tying the knot in 2020, however, the pandemic halted those plans.

Earlier, during a promotional event for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in New Delhi in December last year, the Bollywood couple made a public appearance. During a fun 'Question and Answer' round in a YouTube Live stream, Ranbir Kapoor answered one of the questions by a fan that 'When will he marry Alia Bhatt?' Responding to the question, Ranbir laughs and questions Alia, "Haven't we seen a lot of ppl gtg married in the last year?"

While the film faced several delays in its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the director is keeping them entertained with regular updates. Previously, Ayan had treated fans with the announcement of the motion poster which is slated to release today at 5 pm. The poster showed the silhouettes of a person who is assumed to be Ranbir with a strong voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan.

'BRAHMASTRA': 9 SEPT 2022 IN CINEMAS... While on #Brahmastra, the much-awaited biggie arrives on the BIG SCREEN on 9 Sept 2022... The FIRST PART of the *3-part film franchise* will release in *five* #Indian languages: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada... In #3D. pic.twitter.com/rmcElknBMs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2021

