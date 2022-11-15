Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor Hits The Gym Days After Welcoming Baby Girl; Trainer Heaps Praise On New Dad

Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Drew Neal shared a picture with the actor, heaping praise on him for hitting the gym days after welcoming a baby girl.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Drew Neal recently shared a photo with the actor from inside a gym. Neal heaped praise on the Shamshera star in the caption for not skipping the gym despite having the 'best excuse' after the birth of his baby girl earlier this month. Taking to his Instagram, Ranbir's coach mentioned that the actor 'smashed' every single session of the workout as he congratulated the star couple -- Alia and Ranbir, on the arrival of their baby girl. 
 Ranbir Kapoor hits the gym days after welcoming baby girl with Alia Bhatt

On the photo-sharing app, Drew Neal shared a picture alongside Ranbir as they posed in athleisure wear inside the gym. In the caption, he mentioned, "This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt @ranbir_kapoooor." He further added the hashtags--Monday motivation, no excuses, coach, health, fitness. Take a look. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drew Neal (@drewnealpt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on November 6. The couple shared the news in a heartfelt post on social media that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!" They signed off with 'love love love Alia and Ranbir'. 

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next untitled rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Brahmastra, next has Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh in her kitty. She also has another film Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and her Hollywood debut project, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot in the pipeline. 

First Published:
