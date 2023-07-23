Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan To Begin Ramayana Shoot After Completing These Commitments?

After Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to direct Ramayana. While no official announcement has been made regarding the film, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumored to be part of the project. According to reports, the the Kaabil star and the Shamshera actor will begin the shoot of the mythological movie after finishing the latest schedules of their current projects.

What’s cooking?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, if comes to fruition, will be one of the biggest films from India. It is reportedly supported by one of the most renowned visual effects firms in the world. The director is putting together a star-studded cast for the film. Reportedly, the husband-wife duo, Ranbir and Alia will play the role of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively.

Who’s saying what?

According to media reports, Ramayana will go on floors later this year. An official announcement about the project with the cast and shooting dates is likely to be made this Diwali. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, have provisionally alloted dates for Ramayana. They will join the shoot next year. Ranbir and Hrithik will wrap up the latest schedules of Animal and Fighter, respectively. before turning their attention to the biggie.

The movie has a massive budget and is being written by the director Nitesh Tiwari. The paperwork is still to be completed. It may be doe after Nitesh finishes writing the script. According to the source, the narrative film have lots of visual effects while adhering to the Ramayana's historical foundations.

Meanwhile...

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor will be working with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the movie. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, has films like Fighter and War 2 in his kitty.