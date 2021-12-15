Ranbir Kapoor 'interested' In A Raj Kapoor Biopic; Would 'chat About Life' If He Was Alive

Touted as one of the most prominent figures of Indian cinema, legendary actor Raj Kapoor inspired a generation of actors across the film industry. His legacy was passed on to the late actor Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor who also successfully established themselves as prominent stars in the industry. On Tuesday, December 14, celebrities across Bollywood celebrated Mera Naam Joker actor's 97th birth anniversary via social media.

Additionally, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the book Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work to remember his invaluable contribution to the film industry. The book launch was held in the National capital in the attendance of Raj Kapoor's family members including Randhir Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. During the event, the latter got candid about his plans on making a biopic on his grandfather in the future.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his plans for Raj Kapoor's biopic

The 39-year-old actor recently talked about his plans on being interested in making a biopic on his grandfather Raj Kapoor. He said, ''I'm very much interested in making a biopic on his life.'' Further acknowledging the book written by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, the actor believed that there are many interesting things about the legendary actor that are left out from the book that's would like the netizens to know about.

He said, ''There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him. I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he did not put in the book." When asked what he would say to his grandfather if he was alive, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I would like to just chat with him about life."

More on Raj Kapoor's book

The book gives a closer look at the life of Raj Kapoor as a filmmaker along with writer Rahul Rawail's journey of learning the art of cinema in the Kapoor family's iconic RK Studios. Additionally, the book was dedicated to Rishi Kapoor who passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his passion project Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release on September 9, 2022.

With inputs from PTI

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor/rajkapoorfans