Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bonded for life after the two tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a regal wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple has finally become the official husband and wife after they embarked on the new chapter of their lives.

Post their big day, several family members and fan pages are sharing glimpses of their wedding nuptials. An unseen video from the duo's varmala ceremony is doing rounds on social media, where the Tamasha actor is seen proudly introducing his wife Alia to all his friends and other family members present at the grand wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor introduces Alia Bhatt as his wife

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Family members like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many others were a part of the wedding nuptials.

In one of the viral videos, Ranbir is seen proudly introducing his wife Alia to everyone present there. The clip begins with the much-loved pair exchanging garlands, after which they have a sweet moment where Ranbir is seen kissing his wife as the guests cheered for them. Then the Brahmastra star holds his ladylove's hand and introduces her to everyone present there, Ranbir says “Say hi to my wife."Alia then waves at them and says 'hi' to everyone. Several fan pages have shared the clip on their social media handles

Here take a look at the video-

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's wedding

Alia Bhatt on 14th April took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her royal wedding. Sharing the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt caption and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt