Ranbir Kapoor Is Yet To Work With THESE Prominent Directors In Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the film Sanju, along with actors Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma. Currently, the actor has been prepping up for two of his films Shamshera and Brahmastra that is assumed to release this year. Ranbir Kapoor has worked with some prominent directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Basu and Zoya Akhtar. Although Ranbir Kapoor has been a part of several hit films working with prominent directors, Ranbir Kapoor is yet to work with these well-known directors.

Ranbir Kapoor is yet to work with these prominent directors of Bollywood

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is popular for his Golmaal series as well as action movies like Singham and Simmba. Rohit Shetty has helmed some hit films like Chennai Express, Bol Bachchan and All the Best. Despite being popular for so many films and working with various distinguished actors, Rohit Shetty is yet to collab with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj is most popular for making films which are an adaptation of Shakespeare's novels. He made his debut in filmmaking with the movie Makdee which made way to the Cannes Film Festival in 2003. Vishal Bharadwaj's movie locations are mainly focused on the rural part of India. Some of his notable works include movies like Omkara, Haider, Rangoon and Pataakha.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt became a hit film director during the 90s after some of his films like Awaargi (1990), Aashiqui (1990) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991) turned out to be blockbusters. Mahesh Bhatt turned into a film producer after directing several films. Mahesh Bhatt too is yet to collab with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam predominantly works in making films in the Tamil film industry. Mani Ratnam has also worked in Bollywood and made some blockbuster films like Dil Se, Bombay and Guru. Mani Ratnam has also worked with some well-known actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Mani Ratnam too is another prominent director Ranbir Kapoor is yet to work with.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar is a realist filmmaker of Bollywood popular for his films Fashion, Page 3, Traffic Signal and Heroine. Madhur Bhandarkar has won several awards for his notable work in Bollywood and yet, the director has not collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for any film.

