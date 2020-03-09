Ranbir Kapoor's 'Jagga Jasoos': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the film Jagga Jasoos alongside Katrina Kaif in 2017. The movie is a Disney production and had a fascinating storyline. The film told the story of Jagga, a young detective who is hell-bent on finding his missing father. Let's take a look at the movie's trivia.

Jagga Jasoos Trivia

There are 29 songs in this film.

Popular actor Govinda had also shot scenes for the film and before the script was complete, his scenes were deleted from the film. Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan were considered to replace him. After many rewrites and reviving the characters, Saswata Chatterjee of Kahaani finally landed the role

This is Ranbir Kapoor's first production as he wanted to revive his family banner RK films. RK films banner was started by his grandfather Raj Kapoor. He then trashed the idea and decided not to produce any films further. This movie is also Saswatha Chatterje's second Hindi film after Kahaani in 2012. Jagga Jasoos is a Disney Production

The film was shot at Darjeeling. The movie was written with a potential sequel as well. The film had received ten nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards and bagged four of them for the film's background score and music. Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor had also worked previously in Barfi 2012 and after its success, they decided to make this film.

It has been reported that the real-life romance of lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and their arguments were the reason for the delay in the movie. Nawaazuddin Siddiqui's character was concealed and not disclosed until the film's release. After a lot of delays, the film was finally planned for release on 12th May 2017, but at the last moment, Anurag Basu decided to re-shoot some scenes which pushed the release date even further.



