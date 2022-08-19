Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are surely on cloud nine as the couple is set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier in June and since then are often spotted together. Despite their busy schedule, the duo always makes sure to spend time together. Meanwhile, the two stars are awaiting the release of their upcoming movie Bramhastra. In the recent live session, the duo along with the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji opened up about their film and their journey working in the fantasy adventure film.

Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt putting on weight; leaves fans unhappy

The power couple during a recent interview discussed their upcoming film. The video of the same surfaced on Reddit, where the couple can be seen talking about why they are not promoting the movie in the way they do for other movies. Alia was seen saying, "Of course, we will promote the movie, but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere...". To which, husband Ranbir was quick and said aiming at his wife's baby bump, "well I can say somebody has phailod." His sudden comment left both Alia and Ayan stunned.

Fans seemed unhappy and criticised the Shamshera actor for his comment. Taking to the comment section, a user commented, "Eh, it isn't even a good joke. Most women already have a hard time accepting the changes pregnancy brings to their bodies, joking about it is just insensitive". A second user added, "Ayan cringed hard on that joke." Many even supported the Highway actor, and wrote, "That phailoed comment tho :/// also really wish Alia would embrace her bump."

Talking about the B-town couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. While the couple is waiting to welcome their first baby together, they are also gearing up for their maiden collaboration Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

