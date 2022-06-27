Ranbir Kapoor Jokes About Meeting His 'first Wife', Narrates Bizarre Fan Incident

Congratulations are in order for Ranbir Kapoor, who's all set to welcome his first child with wife Alia Bhatt. The couple has been grabbing headlines ever since they made their pregnancy announcement via social media on June 27. While the Barfi star is reaping the joys of married life, he recently joked about not having met his 'first wife' yet.

In a conversation with Mashable, Kapoor recalled a bizarre fan experience he has ever encountered, where a woman got married to the gate of his Mumbai residence. The actor got to know about the incident through his security guard, who further added that the fan came with a priest and put a 'teeka' on the gate.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals a fan got wedded to his residence's gate, calls her 'first wife'

"There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy," Ranbir mentioned as he narrated the incident. The actor further joked about not having met her and added, "Haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot earlier this year on April 14, announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on social media. In the candid picture, Alia and Ranbir could be seen looking at the monitor during her scan. "Our baby ….. coming soon," Bhatt wrote in the caption.

The picture received a plethora of comments from fans as well as celebrities like Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, and Mouni Roy among others.

The couple is also gearing up for the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. After various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Image: Instagram/ @Ranbir_Kapoooor